VIDEO: Jak Roberto’s ‘anti-selos’ class

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Filipino actor Jak Roberto’s “face-to-face anti-selos” video on Instagram is making waves online.

Among those who reacted to his witty video was his girlfriend, Barbie Forteza.”

READ MORE: LOOK: Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto flaunt beach bodies in Bohol

“Tapos nagrereklamo ka na pagod na pagod kang sumayaw e choice mo naman pala,” Barbie commented on the post.

Watch the video here:

This comes after the actor’s fans created a “university” bearing his name. The university’s poster shows programs tackling jealousy such as BS in Anti-Silos, BS in Romantic Relations, BS in Silos Rights and BS in Boybestfriend Executions.

The idea came when, during the GMA Gala 2023, Forteza came to the event alone and was seen interacting with her co-star, David Licauco.

Joshua Garcia, commented on Forteza as “Best Dressed”, which caught the attention of most fans.

Aside from Roberto, a fan-made university was also created for David Licauco and Joshua Garcia with Licauco’s program course being Major in Comforting and Garcia’s as BS in Mysterious Person: Major in Friendliness and Mixed Signals.

/bmjo