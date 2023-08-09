Suarez stakes unbeaten record in US debut on Aug. 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Charly Suarez, the unbeaten and world-rated super featherweight contender nicknamed “King’s Warrior” will debut in the United States on August 26, 2023.

The 34-year-old Olympian turned professional boxer will face Dominican Republic’s Yohan Vasquez in a non-title bout at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This will be Suarez’s first fight in five months. His most recent bout was nothing short of impressive as he wrested three regional titles and earned a world title bout.

Last March 15, he went to Sydney Australia to challenge the erstwhile International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental, International Boxing Organization (IBO) Inter-Continental, and World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia super featherweight king Paul Fleming.

The Filipino scored a technical knockout in the 12th round against Fleming for a resounding upset.

The victory catapulted Suarez to No. 7 in the IBF super featherweight division, No. 10 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO), and No. 15 in the WBC.

He remains unbeaten with 15 wins and nine knockouts. Besides the three regional titles, Suarez is also the IBF Asia super featherweight king.

Meanwhile, Vasquez, 29, has a more experienced record. The former Dominican Republic lightweight champion holds a record of 25 wins, 20 knockouts, and three defeats.

Like Suarez, Vasquez is quite new to the United States since this is only his second time fighting there. His US debut last December resulted in a loss to American Adrian Benton after eight rounds in Las Vegas.

Prior to that defeat, Vasquez was on a six-fight winning streak in the Dominican Republic. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Suarez brings home three regional titles with TKO win in Australia

Suarez barges into WBO’s latest Jr. lightweight’s Top 10 world rankings

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP