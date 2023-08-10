NBI nilinis ang pangalan ni Luis Manzano, hindi isinama sa mga kinasuhan ng syndicated estafa

“ABSWELTO” ang Kapamilya TV host-actor na si Luis Manzano sa kasong syndicated estafa na isinampa ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) laban sa isang petroleum corporation.

Nilinis ng NBI ang pangalan ng asawa ni Jessy Mendiola matapos itong masangkot sa reklamo ng ilang investors laban sa Flex Fuel Petroleum Corporation.

Sa ulat ng “TV Patrol” kagabi, August 9, pormal nang sinampahan ng syndicated estafa ng NBI sa Taguig Prosecutor’s Office ang presidente ng kumpanya at 11 pang opisyal ng naturang kumpanya.

Ayon sa imbestigasyon ng NBI, “The above-named executives are the company officers when Flex Fuel has solicited investments from the public under the pretense that their one-time investment will make them co-owners of gasoline stations. This representations, nonetheless, did not materialize.”

Ayon pa sa report ng NBI, hindi nila isinama sa kaso si Luis kahit pa napag-alaman na kabilang siya sa mga incorporators ng kumpanya dahil nag-resign na ito noong 2021. Wala na ang TV host nang mag-invest ang ilan sa mga complainants.

“His (Luis) name was no longer reflected as such in subsequent years on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) documents, owing to his resignation,” sabi pa sa imbestigasyon ng NBI.

“As to the complaint filed by Manzano against Medel, Jr. involving the former’s investment with Flex Fuel, the same is stil pending investigations.

“Meanwhile, coordination with SEC and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has been made,” sabi pa ng NBI base sa ulat ng “TV Patrol.”

Matatandaang nagreklamo rin si Luis sa nasabing kumpanta matapos mag-invest ng P66 million.

Narito naman ang official statement ng kampo ni Luis sa pamamagitan ng kanyang spokesperson na si Atty. Regidor Caringal, “We thank the National Bureau of Investigation for working to obtain justice for investors like our client, Luis Philippe ‘Lucky’ S. Manzano, who appealed to law enforcement authorities to investigate the operations of Flex Fuel Petroleum Corporation.

“He shares his co-investors’ hope for a quick resolution to this matter, and he remains committed to helping efforts to recover the funds that they invested in the company,” aniya.

Bukas ang BANDERA sa magiging pahayag ng pamunuan ng Flex Fuel hinggil sa nasabing kaso.

