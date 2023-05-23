Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola ready for second baby?

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola appear to be looking forward to having another addition to their family as the celebrity couple joked about “making one more” baby.

The pair had an exchange through their Instagram Stories, after Mendiola spoke about how their firstborn Isabella Rose has already outgrown her clothes.

“Apparently, we make big babies. Had to get 6 to 12-month clothes because she already outgrew her 3 to 6-month clothes,” she wrote while showing a photo of herself carrying her daughter. “She’s only turning five months in a few days. Grabe, ang bilis.” (It was so fast.)

Manzano then shared Mendiola’s post and quipped, “Gawa one more?” (Should we make one more [baby]?”)

“Pagalingin ko muna sugat ko,” Mendiola joked in response. (I will let my wounds heal first.)

Manzano and Mendiola tied the knot in an intimate wedding in February 2021. The couple welcomed Isabella Rose, fondly called “Peanut” and “Rosie,” in December 2022, and had her baptized last April.

Manzano recently reunited with his wife and daughter after he isolated himself away from them due to COVID-19.

