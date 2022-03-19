Luis Manzano’s throwback video makes everyone reminisce the good old days!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Youthful years!

This is what the throwback video, which Kapamilya star Luis Manzano recently posted on his Instagram account, is all about.

Manzano’s video does not just give a good laugh. This also brings a nostalgic feeling.

What is the video like?

It is a simple and random video that Manzano made with his good friends Iya Villania, Nikki Gil, Shaina Magdayao.

In the video, Luis was acting as an endorser of a product that girls will go crazy about.

“Di ko na alam mga pinagagagawa natin dati @nikkigil @shaina_magdayao @iyavillania 😂😂😂😂.” his caption reads.

Shaina was then quick to comment on the post.

“YOUTH!!!! 😂 in between ASAP ba to?! Eh napa ka productive naman pala natin as friends 😅 we shouldve done this the other night!!!! Ver 20.22 👵👵👵👴 HAHAHA.”

Just recently, Luis, Nikki and Iya the “OG” VJs of MYX were also seen catching up at Nikki’s home.

Shaina was also present during the gathering of friends.

Don’t you just miss the old days, too?

