Space knowledge key to opening vast opportunities in space exploration

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Space knowledge among Filipinos through science and technology is a step closer to making crucial innovations.

Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) Director General Joel Joseph S. Marciano, Jr. emphasized the importance of science and technology in the lives of Filipinos during the opening of the First National Space Week celebration.

“Ang space science, technology at mga applications nito ay may malaking papel sa ating pang-araw-araw na buhay. Ang mga panibagong kaalaman na nakukuha natin mula sa space exploration, ang mga satellites at mga produkto at services na bunga nito ay nagdulot ng maraming benepisyo na inaasahan na nating lahat.” Marciano stated.

“Ang deklarasyon ng Philippine Space Week at ang kalakip na annual celebration ay nagbibigay kahalagahan sa mga space capabilities na binubuo at pinapalakas natin sa ating bansa, kasama ang mga kontribusyon ng mga Pilipino sa lahat ng dako ng space science, technology, innovation, policy and cooperation.” he added.

The Philippines’ First National Space Week celebration officially commenced on August 8, until August 14, 2023, in line with the Presidential Proclamation No. 302 which was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as recommended by the Philippine Space Council.

The proclamation highlights the contribution of Filipinos worldwide in the field of space science and espouses the value, benefits, and impacts of space science and technology applications (SSTA) on the lives of Filipinos.

PhilSA stated that they will promote the observance of Philippine Space Week by identifying and conducting programs, projects, and activities that relate to SSTA.

TALA, the Philippines’ first hybrid rocket

In line with the celebration, it is best to recall the project of six high school students from St. Cecilia’s College of Minglanilla, Cebu who worked on sending a hybrid rocket into the skies four years ago.

Now an alumni, they launched the Philippines’ first-ever hybrid rocket called “TALA” on May 20, in the Crow Valley Gunnery Range in Capas, Tarlac.

“TALA” was initially meant to be launched in March 2020 but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high-power hybrid rocket measures 10 feet in height and weighs 15 kilograms that comes with flight sensors, a GPS, a dual parachute deployment, and a payload system to bring a Can Satellite (CanSats) up to approximately 5 kilometers into the atmosphere.

According to Almida Plarisan, mentor of the TALA Rocketry Team, Can Satellites are simulated satellites the size of soda cans developed and used in educational settings to remotely gather environment data through built-in sensors.

He added that researchers in the country deploy CanSats through drones, and sending CanSats to higher altitudes via hybrid-propellant rockets is a cost-effective way to further enrich space R&D in the country.

PhilSA Director, Marciano referred to the feat of the Cebuano students as a baby step toward the country’s larger ambitions of exploring space through strong space knowledge. /rcg

