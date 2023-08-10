Taylor Swift in awe after crowd’s 8-minute standing ovation during California concert

Taylor Swift seemed lost for words after she got a nearly eight-minute standing ovation from the audience during her recent “The Eras Tour” show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The American singer-songwriter was stunned by the crowd who responded with a standing ovation after she sang her song “champagne problems” at her show on Tuesday, Aug. 8 (Wednesday, Aug. 9 Philippine time).

“What do I say to you after that?” Swift said, as seen in a clip from the concert shared by one @onlyoneofjess on X. “That was so deeply abnormal and beautiful. I don’t know what to do or say.”

“I think it’s safe to say that I—like all people—will experience a certain amount of emotional downward spirals throughout the course of the rest of my life and in those moments, you can rest assured I’m gonna think about what you just did,” she continued. “And I’m gonna feel better. So thank you. That was insane. It was crazy.”

Swift appeared to have gone slightly emotional as she admitted she “lost control” over her brain and that she was “trying to get it together” at the moment.

“I’m going to spend several decades trying to figure out words for how that just made me feel,” she added. “I’m just gonna float through the rest of the show, so thanks for that.”

Swift is set to stage another show at the SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 10 (Wednesday, Aug. 9 US time), which will conclude the first US leg of her “The Eras Tour.”

Swift earlier made another record-breaking milestone as she became the first female artist to have four albums simultaneously in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

