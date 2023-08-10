PADS paddlers win silver, 2 bronze medals on 3rd day of 16th IDBF tilt in Thailand

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) Dragon Boat Team added three more medals to their medal haul in the 16th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Dragon Boat Racing Championships held in Pattaya, Thailand, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

PADS that comprised mostly of para dragon boat athletes clinched a silver medal and two bronzes on the third day of competition.

It was a fitting comeback for PADS after being denied a gold medal on Wednesday in the 2,000-meter small boat para-dragon mixed category due to time penalty.

On Thursday, they managed to haul two medals in the last day of the grueling 2,000m category.

They bagged silver and bronze medals in the senior open A 2,000m small boat category.

They finished behind gold-medalist India with the time of 10 minutes and 53 seconds for the silver medal, while the latter crossed the finish line in 10:36. PADS’ second team finished third for the bronze medal in 10:54.

United States’ two squads finished fourth and fifth in 12:30 and 13:34 official times, respectively.

In the senior open B, PADS earned its second bronze medal with the time of 10:19. They were behind silver medalist China which clocked in 9:49, while host team Thailand bagged the gold medal in 9:46.

Still, PADS was ahead of Japan (10:24), New Zealand (10:27), Taiwan (10:41), and Great Britain (11:01), in the category.

In addition, PADS finished fourth in the small boat under-24, fifth in the small boat premier open, and ninth in the small boat premier women’s 2000m categories.

According to PADS general manager, JP Maunes, they are optimistic to win the elusive gold medal as the shorter 500m and 200m categories will take place tomorrow.

PADS dragonboat team gets boost from new coach for upcoming international stint

