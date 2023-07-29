PADS Dragon Boat Team to compete in IDBF World racing championships in Thailand

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) Dragon Boat Team is ready for the International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, this coming August 7 to 13, 2023.

PADS recently competed in the Bohol Dragon Boat Festival 2023 earlier in Dauis town, Bohol, as part of their preparation for the world championships.

IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships

They had a decent outing wherein they finished third overall in the masters’ open small boat and fourth place in the women’s small boat, according to PADS general manager JP Maunes.

This time, they’re shifting their attention to the biggest race they’re competing in this year, the IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships which they had already proven themselves as champions.

PADS in 2019: 4 gold medals

It can be recalled that in 2019, PADS hauled four gold medals in the world championships, which were also held in Thailand. They ruled the 200m small boat para dragon divisions one and two open categories and the 500m small boat para dragon divisions one and two.

Last year, they etched a historic feat for the Philippines after winning four gold medals in the IDBF 13th Club Crew World Championships in Sarasota, Florida.

PADS will send 49 of its best paddlers, mostly para-athletes to compete in Thailand.

PADS Team

Besides Maunes, they will be joined by their head coach Harland Baraquero and team captain Arnold Balais.

The rest of the team is comprised of Roberto Atup Perales, Merryl Marie Benabaye Maunes, Kent Mandawe Tumangan, Noel Pacudan Arnibal, Verniel Echevarria Faustrilla, Danilo Cabigas Villardo II, Leo Alamo Premaylon, Eva Marie Cosep Noya, Ericson Ratilla Victoria, Owen Bato Loceño, Jonard Paul Solis Galo, Jose Revel Gloria Sotes, Nestor Etcobane Bulan Jr., Jheffrey Engbino Dael, Eduardo Apa Pangatungan, Denven Rellona Verano, Bon Jovi Cabunilas Guimayen, Noel Reyes Wagas, John Omilig Tiu, Emma Concepcion Alcober Redita, Rhannen Cueva Rapas, Karen Jane Semontisa Dianon, and Ardel Jr. Perez.

More team members

The team also includes Romar Cabiao Valderama, Janice Romanos Aparri, Arturo Tabucanon Arenas-Vergara II, Emily Gultiano Arenas-Vergara, Bihilda Dutallas Cañezo, Maria Cristina Roska Benabaye, Steven Soon Ouano, FP Princess Fatima Jamisola Dag-um, Richard Retuya Buarr, Timmy Chito Augusto Dinopol, Anne Georgia Crystal Solante, Ricky Bughao Basubas, Levi Quidquidp Abelides, Charisse Ladia Piramide, Rocky Pugoy Berdin, Ramoncito Tigullo Noguera,Myra Mae Dano Puso, Jonathan Lim Dela Peña, Wilson Sagarino Lumongsud, Nedie Abarre Doro-on, Reynante Ochea Mangayao, Chelisa Ann Verdon Calaquian, and Dexter John Garcia.

A send-off ceremony will be held on August 4, 2023, at the Quest Hotel in Cebu City before the team departs for Thailand.

/dbs

