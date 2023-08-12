Heart Evangelista nais ma-normalize ang ‘occasional crying’, paalala niya: ‘perfection is not of this world’

IPINAKITA ng fashion icon at socialite na si Heart Evangelista na nagiging emosyonal din siya kahit minsan.

Sa Instagram, ibinandera ni Heart ang isang video na kuha ng kanyang mister na si Senador Chiz Escudero.

Sey pa niya, “Let me normalize (occasionally) crying myself to sleep. This was ‘US’ at 7 am.”

Patuloy ng fashion icon, “At the end of each day no matter what we face, we have each other and I will always see your HEART. So he took this video of ‘Me.’”

Kasunod niyan ay ipinaalala rin ni Heart sa kanyang followers ang paksa ng pagiging perpekto ng isang tao.

Ayon pa sa kanya, okay lang kahit hindi sumunod sa mga hinihingi o dine-demand ng lipunan sa pagiging isang babae.

“Gentle reminder – ‘perfection is not of this world.’ So try not to give into the demands of this world on how a woman should be,” lahad niya sa IG.

Libo-libong netizens naman ang napa-comment sa nasabing post at ilan sa kanila ay dinamayan kung ano man ang pinagdaanan ng fashion icon.

Narito ang ilan sa mga nabasa namin sa comment section:

“Praying for and alongside you, Ms. Heart. I hope that you will get through whatever it is that has made you shed tears. Know that you are loved and supported by many of us. Take care.”

“Shedding tears can cleanse your burden, so it is just to let them flow. Let it be, there’s always sunshine after the rain. Hugs to you [hug emoji].”

“I hope you’re feeling better now my dear. Crying is good for the soul.”

“Thank you for showing your vulnerability. Makes us feel that despite our admiration to your perfection, you are indeed a human too.”

