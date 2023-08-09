Heart Evangelista lands on the cover of Singaporean magazine ICON

Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista has added another feather to her already multi-feathered cap as she lands on the cover of ICON, one of Singapore’s high-end magazines.

“It’s so nice. I am so grateful. thank you for the amazing team Manila and Singapore,” Evangelista commented on her magazine cover posted by @iconsingapore on its official Instagram page.

In the cover story titled “Fashionista Heart Evangelista on redefining style & staying relevant,” the actress shares her fashion style, successes and failures, proud and embarrassing moments, fashion experiments and more.

Speaking of fashion disasters, Evangelista said in the interview that it simply “does not exist.”

“That’s the beauty of it, I wish I had taken more pictures of the outfits, because it was my attempt to find myself. I felt so good and fearless in those clothes, so cool! To be honest, fashion disasters do not exist, dressing up is just a way of self-expression, and there is no right or wrong,” she said.

Interestingly, Evangelista revealed that her mood is reflected in the clothes she wears.

“What I dress reflects my mood. Usually I choose clothes that can boost my mood or give me strength,” she said. While other people say that the appearance of joy is in color, hers is in “clothes.” “When I’m not feeling well or happy, I put on the Winnie the Pooh pajamas I wore when I was 12, it’s the only thing that makes me feel comfortable, and I walk around the house in it,” she revealed.

When asked what’s the best and worst advice she’s heard, Evangelista said, “I have dealt with a lot of fake people who pretended to be my friends… actually wanting to destroy my life, I have been hurt like this more than once over the years. They try to take away my style through various suggestions, in order to show their control and authority. This is not right, each of us must have the autonomy to shape your style, whether it’s right or wrong. Remember, if you’re comfortable with what you’re wearing, it’s going to look great.” To these perpetrators, she uses the most direct and forceful way to fight back—”I use my style to silence them.”

Evangelista’s ICON magazine cover comes right on the heels of her shared cover on L’Officiel Philippines with Bea Alonzo, Nadine Lustre and dermatologist Aivee Aguilar Teo. /ra

