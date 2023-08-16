VIDEO: Cebu Tiktoker gives construction worker free ride

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After a long day’s work, going home is the best thing that everyone can think of.

But sometimes, not everyone has the luxury to immediately return to their homes due to several reasons.

Some need to wait in line to get onto the next bus or jeepney while others try to make it home with just a little amount of money.

TikTok user @mr.niceguy8882, whose name is Noel Hinoguin, shared on his Tiktok page, Happy Sharing Everyone, an encounter he had with a construction worker in Barangay Cotcot, Liloan, Cebu that touched hearts of many netizens.

As of 10:19 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, the video has already been viewed 42,000 times with 132 shares.

Hinoguin has been giving a free ride to strangers as his content on Tiktok since April 2023.

“Sharing what I have by making Free ride to the commuters during rush hours lalo na po sa area na pahirapan sa pag sakay at ina abot pa po sila nang more than an hour sa kaka antay maka sakay lang nang jeep pa uwi. Not only free ride but helping people in needs as long kaya ko po ma ibigay,” said Hinoguin.

Netizens react

Netizens were touched by the gesture of the rider and shared their thoughts in the comment section.

“What if ingun ani diay atung papa ug mupauli gikan trabaho pero wa lang sila nag saba nga naglisud na diay la bisan pamasahe 😭.”

“Swerte kaayong mga anak ani ba. naa silay amahan na kugihan ug buhaton ang tanan para sa pamilya 😭😭.”

“Plss po help natin any amount lng 🥹Naiimagine ko papa ko tagal nyang naghihintay ng msasakyan pro wlang magpasakay kasi ang mahal ng singil🥲.”

“Lahi ra jud mohilak ang laki makahuna2 tas atong papa ani uy 💔😭.”

“Ride safe permi boss. Unta daghan pakag matabangan tao bisag ginagmay basta kanunay. More power 🤘🏻 🔥.”

Hinoguin also shared with CDN Digital that he got to know more about Tatay Mariano, who works to provide for his family, especially for his one-year-old child.

May this be a reminder to everyone to appreciate the little things we have in life, and our parent’s hard work.

