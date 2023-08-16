Talisay City buy-bust: Construction worker caught with P680,000 shabu

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 16,2023 - 11:36 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 31 year-old construction worker landed in jail after he was caught with P680,00 worth of suspected shabu during a buy bust operation in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Sunday evening, August 13, 2023.

A police report revealed that the anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted at around 9:50 p.m.

Operatives arrested the alleged suspect in P. Labuca Street in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, Cebu.

Police, in the report, identified the alleged suspect as 31 year-old Dick Harold Caballes Verano alias “Chow,” who works as a construction worker.

Verano is a resident of Sitio San Roque in the same barangay.

Police also tagged Verano as a High Value Individual (HVI) Provincial Priority Target in the province of Cebu, according to the police report.

Operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Unit/ Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PIU/PDEU), led by Police Lieutenant Valmyr Anton Tabian, worked together with personnel from the Talisay City Police Station to conduct the buy-bust operation that resulted to the arrest of the subject person.

Authorities seized from the alleged suspect suspected shabu weighing 100 grams during the buy bust operation.

The confiscated suspected illegal drugs has a Standard Drug Price of P680,000.00.

The suspect is detained at the Talisay City Police Station pending for the filing of charges.

