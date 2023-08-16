Love triangle eyed as motive behind fatal shooting in Hipodromo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hot pursuit operations are currently being conducted here against a man accused of killing an ex-convict, who also happened to be his own cousin, possibly due to jealousy.

Investigators at the Mabolo Police Station considered love triangle as the possible motive behind the fatal shooting in Sitio Cahipa, Brgy. Hipodromo that took the life of Juneto Villegas Fernandez last Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Fernandez, 28, was found lifeless past 11 p.m. on Tuesday with three gunshot wounds on different parts of his body. Three fired cartridges were also recovered from the crime scene.

The victim also recently got out of jail, police added.

A witness, whose identity remained anonymous for his safety, told investigators he saw the suspect creep up behind the victim, then fired three shots.

Police eventually identified the suspect as Ervin Villegas, the victim’s cousin.

Their initial findings showed that the victim and suspect reportedly fought over a woman, leading them to the possibility that the latter might have shot the former out of jealousy.

