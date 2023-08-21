On Ninoy Aquino Day, Marcos calls for unity: ‘Let us transcend political barriers’

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. wants to “transcend political barriers” for Ninoy Aquino Day.

Aquino had been the leader of the opposition during the term of Marcos Jr.’s father, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

In 1983, Aquino was killed upon his return from exile, which many believed to be the turning point in Marcos’ rule.

Despite the famed political rivalry between the Marcoses and the Aquinos, the President seemed to praise the martyred Ninoy Aquino.

“I stand united with all Filipinos worldwide in commemorating Ninoy Aquino Day. By standing for his beliefs and fighting for battles he deemed right, he became an example of relentlessness and resolve for many Filipinos,” said Marcos in a message.

For most of his message, Marcos focused on how to move past differences.

“In our resolute quest for a more united and prosperous Philippines, let us transcend political barriers that hamper us from securing the comprehensive welfare and advancement of our beloved people,” Marcos said.

According to Marcos, the common love for nation must create an environment for empathy, compassion and dialogue.

“Together, let us develop a Philippines grounded in reason and fortitude, where the boundaries of our personal biases fade and the welfare of all become our priority. As we take measured yet realistic strides towards progress, let us allow our indomitable spirit to drive us to uplift every Filipino and build an inclusive and more progressive Philippines,” he said.

“I wish everyone a meaningful remembrance.”

Decades later, the death of Aquino, as well as who masterminded it, had been shrouded with mystery. After the killing, Marcos Sr. had ordered a fact finding mission to search for the mastermind behind Aquino’s death, with yearslong efforts that came after.

