Mandaue stabbing claims life of 49-year-old ‘mangasalay’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A man was killed in a stabbing incident in Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City on Monday dawn, August 21, 2023.

The man was identified by police as 49-year-old Roger Arellano Perez, who is a native of Barangay Mantuyong but currently resides in Barangay Guinsay, Danao City, Cebu.

Police identified the suspect of the stabbing in Mandaue as 31-year-old Jeffery Demape Tan, who is from Mantuyong.

A spot report from Police Station 1 of the Mandaue City Police Office revealed that the victim died from multiple stab wounds on different parts of the body.

The crime reportedly happened at around 2 a.m. in Zone 7 of the barangay where the victim was having a drinking session.

Initial investigation on the stabbing incident in Mantuyong, Mandaue revealed that while the victim was having a drinking session along the road, the suspect, armed with a bladed weapon, attacked and stabbed the victim. The police report said personal grudge may have been the motive of the stabbing.

Residents in the area, in an interview with this writer, said the victim was a roaster, locally termed as “mangasalay.”

After committing the crime, Tan, the suspect, reportedly fled and police after being told of the incident, conducted a hot pursuit operation against him.

As of this posting, the suspect remained at large.

