Filipinas members Long, Palacios to grace PFF U19 National Championships this Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Two members of the Filipinas or national women’s football team will be gracing the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 National Championships on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

They are team captain Hali Long and goalkeeper Inna Palacios who will be joined by no less than PFF president Mariano “Nonong” V. Araneta, Jr.

Their visit was officially announced by the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) in a press conference on Monday for the PFF U19 National Championships which is currently ongoing.

CVFA president Rodney Orale has requested the PFF and the Filipinas to visit Cebu while the Filipinas were still competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

“Nindot ni nga ipahibalo sa tanan nga naa ta visitors gikan sa PFF ug sa Filipinas. Timely gyud kaayo nga makaanhi sila para makakita sila sa U19 National Championships. Makadugang sad ni ug kadasig sa atong mga players ug inspiration sa atong local football community,” said Orale.

Besides Orale, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages have also asked the former if it’s possible to bring the Filipinas to Cebu to promote football in the community.

It can be recalled that the Filipinas etched history after not just qualifying in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but also scoring the country’s very first victory in the tournament after they beat New Zealand in the group stage.

Long and Palacios are long-time members of the Filipinas team and have become ambassadors to promote the sport in the country.

According to CVFA officials, the two will watch the battle for third on Thursday morning and will have a meet and greet after the match. /rcg

