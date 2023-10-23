Player profile: Phoebe Astilla of the USC Lady Warriors

Phoebe Annthea Myles P. Astilla is a volleybelle of the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors.

Astilla, who is from General Santos City, is taking up Bachelor of Science in Psychology at USC.

She is 22 years old as of this posting.

The middle blocker for the USC Lady Warriors stands 5-foot-7-inches tall, or 170 centimeters.

According to Astilla, she started playing volleyball at the age of 15.

She says she started playing because of “my love for the sport.” She looks up to Thaiza Menezes of Brazil as her idol in the sport.

While some aim to become professional athletes in the future, Astilla has a simple goal: To look back with no regrets.

This is her message for student/athletes: “Be passionate, coachable, and always be humble.”

Watch Phoebe Astilla in this edition of CDN Minute:

Watch the USC Warriors in CDN SportsTalk here:

