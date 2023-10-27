UV eyes tie of Cesafi men’s basketball lead

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The formidable University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers gun for a tie at the top spot of the college division’s team standings in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The Lancers, the defending men’s basketball champions, take on newcomers Benedicto College Cheetahs at 5 p.m at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday.

UV was momentarily unseated from the top spot after the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters thrashed the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College (FVFC) Blue Dragons, 86-47, on Thursday evening.

That victory put the Webmasters on top with a perfect 5-0 (win-loss) record, while the Green Lancers have a 4-0 card.

This will be the Green Lancers’ first game in two weeks, following their lopsided win against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 88-62, last October 14.

The Green Lancers of head coach Gary Cortes will likely have sharpshooter AJ Sacayan, along with Kent Ivo Salarda, team captain Jimpaul Amistoso, Raul Gentallan, and King Harvey Orcullo spearheading the team tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs of head coach BJ Murillo is fresh from a hard-fought win against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 72-64, last October 21.

That victory improved their record to three wins and two losses.

The Cheetahs’ will rely on their top scorers in Serge Gabines, Den Rick Orgong, and Kenneth Babalcon.

In the other college game, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers take on the CIT-U Wildcats at 3:00 p.m.

USPF has a 3-1 (win-loss) card, while the Wildcats have a 1-4 slate.

In the high school division, the UV Baby Green Lancers face the USP-F Baby Panthers at 12:00 noon, followed by the USJ-R Baby Jaguars against USC Baby Warriors at 2:00 p.m.

