Police reminds motorcycle riders: Avoid sudden lane-changing to avoid fatal accidents

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is reminding motorcycle riders to avoid making sudden lane changes when overtaking bigger vehicles to avoid accidents.

MCPO Deputy City Director for Administration and Spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, gave the advice on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, following a tragic accident along MC Briones Highway in Barangay Tabok, on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 26, wherein a motorcycle rider died after he was run over by a truck.

Oriol said that based on the investigation through the CCTV Footage obtained by investigators, the 60-year-old motorcycle rider tried to overtake the truck but when he did, he hit the gutter and lost his balance then fell off onto the truck’s side.

When he fell, he was run over by the truck.

The victim was brought to the Mandaue City Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.

“Common disgrasya sa Mandaue City kasagaran mga motorcycles,” Oriol said.

(Most of the accidents in Mandaue City involve motorcycles.)

“Amoang gihangyo nga mag-amping kanunay, mosubay sa mga lagda sa trapiko ug i-avoid nato ang sudden maneuvering ug overtaking labi na sa mga dagko nga sakyanan aron malikayan ato ang susama nga insidente nga mahitabo,” added Oriol.

(We urge the public to be careful always, follow traffic rules and avoid making sudden manuevering and overtaking especially when there are huge vehicles so we can avoid incidents like this.)

The motorcycle rider and the truck driver were both heading to U.N Avenue at the southbound lane of the highway.

Oriol said on Friday afternoon that the 50-year-old driver is currently detained while the truck was impounded.

A case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide was being readied by the police.

However, Oriol said that the company of the truck driver and the victim’s family are talking about an amicable settlement and that the case might not be filed.

