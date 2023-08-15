Mother and son killed in Barili motorcycle accident

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | August 15,2023 - 11:15 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A mother and son died after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a passenger bus along the national highway in Barangay Minolos, Barili town, southwestern Cebu on early Tuesday morning, August 15, 2023.

The police report showed that the incident occurred at around 5:10 a.m. The victims were identified by police as Beby Maambong, and his mother, Nancy Maambong. Both are residents of Labangon Santa Lucia, Asturias town, Cebu.

Police Major Janus Giangan, chief of Barili Police Station, stated in his report that the victims were traveling south from Asturias Cebu towards Dumanjug.

Meanwhile, the bus was traveling northbound on the opposite direction to Cebu City coming from Moalboal.

The driver of the bus was identified by police as Roldan Sestoso Niere, 45, a resident of El Pardo, Boljoon, Cebu.

According to the initial investigation, the motorcycle encroached the opposite lane at the place of the accident and crashed head on into the bus.

Police Staff Sergeant Carlos Dicdican, investigator in charge, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that both the motorcycle driver and his back rider sustained serious physical injuries on their heads, which caused their demise.

He added that there were no witnesses in the area who saw what happened. However, they are not discounting the possibility that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to fatigue.

The two individuals were immediately rushed to the Barili District Hospital by the responding emergency team but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, Dr. Jose Moses Amodia.

Dicdican added that Niere is detained at the Barili Police Station pending for proper disposition.

While the victims are temporarily at the morgue of the Barili District Hospital while waiting for relatives to claim their bodies.

Dicdican said that the suspect will be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide and damage to property.

