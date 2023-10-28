Jerusalem faces Diaz in comeback fight on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem can’t contain his excitement for his comeback fight slated on Sunday, October 29, 2023 in General Santos City.

Jerusalem takes on Francis Jay Diaz in the main event of “Brawl at the Mall XIV” of Sanman Boxing that will be held at the Robinson’s Mall in General Santos City.

Diaz is Jerusalem’s first opponent five months after he lost his world title to Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo last July.

The 29-year-old Jerusalem of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon faced Diaz for the first time on Saturday, October 28, during the official weigh-in.

Jerusalem and Diaz both tipped the scales at 108 pounds for their eight-rounder non-title bout that serves as the main event of “Brawl at the Mall XIV” of Sanman Boxing.

“Excited nako makadula ug balik para makabawi puhon,” Jerusalem of ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym told CDN Digital.

“Akong inspiration karon para makabalik sa akong dula ang akong pamilya ug akong uyab nga naa gyud ga suporta nako. Ug sa ako pud manager ug coaches, ug sa mga taw nga nisalig nako bisan naabot ang time na pildi ko,” Jerusalem added.

Jerusalem also admitted that he missed the feeling of being a world champion.

He won the world title in January in Japan by staging a huge upset against Japanese Masataka Taniguchi. He knocked out Taniguchi in the second round to wrest the world title.

But Jerusalem lost the world title in his first title defense against Oscar Collazo held at the latter’s hometown San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Makamingaw jud kaayo ug lami kaayo sa pamati ang ma world champion. Ganahan gyud ko makabalik ug pag ka world champion. Hangtod karon, gutom pa gyud kaayo ko mahimong world champion ug balik puhon,” Jerusalem added.

Jerusalem has a record of 20 wins with 12 knockouts and three defeats. Diaz, 25, has an 8-6-1 (win-loss-draw) with one knockout.

In the undercard, the Santisima brothers Alex (7-0, 2KOs) and Gabriel (2-0, 1KO) fights Renan Portes (12-15, 6KOs) and Jegear Bereno (3-4-3), respectively.

Their youngest brother, David Santisima will make his pro debut against Elizer Ambon (1-12, 1KO).

RELATED STORIES

Jerusalem is GAB’s Boxer of the Month

Jerusalem gets new WBO belt; wants to unify four major world titles

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP