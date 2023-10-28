‘It’s Showtime’ back on air after 12-day suspension

“It’s Showtime” hosts were in high spirits as they made their comeback after serving the show’s 12-day suspension imposed by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

The noontime show opened with lively performances from Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Karylle, Kim Chiu, Ogie Alcasid, Jhong Hilario, Ryan Bang, Amy Perez, Jackie Gonzaga, Teddy Corpuz, Ion Perez and Cianne Dominguez on Saturday, Oct. 28. Vhong Navarro and Jugs Jugueta were absent from the show’s Saturday episode.

“We’re back!” Vice Ganda said. “Tapos na ‘yung 12 days na namiss natin ang isa’t isa. Magkakasama na tayo ulit. Tuloy-tuloy nanaman ang kasiyahan natin!”

“We are back stronger than yesterday—’It’s Showtime’ returns,” Curtis declared.

Hilario also thanked the “It’s Your Lucky Day” team for providing happiness and entertainment to the noontime viewers during “It’s Showtime’s” absence. The hosts then teased their upcoming performances for this year’s “Magpasikat,” and also greeted ABS-CBN executive Cory Vidanes who was present at the studio.

The hashtag “ItsShowtimeReturns” has been one of the local trending topics on X (formerly Twitter) with over 4,000 tweets as of writing.

The MTRCB suspended “It’s Showtime” last Sept. 4 over hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez’s alleged “indecent acts.” When “It’s Showtime” started its 12-day suspension on Oct. 14, ABS-CBN launched the game variety show “It’s Your Lucky Day” to fill in its noontime spot.

