Taylor Swift reaches billionaire status following success of ‘Eras’ tour — report

Taylor Swift again proved that she’s an artist who “will never go out of style” as her net worth reportedly passed $1 billion following the success of her “Eras” tour.

Swift’s wealth can be estimated to at least $1.1 billion, which was based on “or traced from publicly disclosed figures,” according to a report from US-based finance and data media outlet Bloomberg.

“The calculation took into account the following: the estimated value of her music catalog ($400 million for music released since 2019) and five homes ($110 million), and earnings from streaming deals ($120 million from YouTube and Spotify), music sales ($80 million), concert tickets and merchandise ($370 million),” the report was quoted as saying.

The report also cited Swift’s ongoing “Eras” tour which reportedly earned more than $700 million ticket sales during its run in the US, as of this writing.

Meanwhile, the other countries included in her 89-date international leg are Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, and Sweden, just to name a few.

“Swift has evolved from a teen pop-country phenom to a world-famous celebrity, while maintaining an earnest, girl-with-a-guitar image that belies the machine behind her,” Bloomberg added.

The singer-songwriter released the re-recorded version of her album “1989” last Oct. 27, which is named after her birth year which signified her rebirth as a pop superstar.

Aside from the reimagined songs included in the original album, the record also includes the vault tracks “Slut!”, “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends,” and “Is It Over Now.”

