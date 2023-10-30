Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons log first Cesafi win

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons scored its first win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball after beating the University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu Fighting Maroons, 66-60, on Sunday evening, October 29, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Verallo’s first win ended the Blue Dragons’ six-game losing skid since joining the league this year.

Verallo is one of four new Cesafi member schools.

The three others are the Benedicto College Cheetahs (3-3), Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs (3-4), and its opponents, UP Cebu (1-6).

Logging its first win wasn’t easy, though, for Verallo as it had to earn it the hard way against the equally determined UP-Cebu Fighting Maroons.

Challenge accepted

“I just gave them motivation, this UP team is a newbie like us, so as other teams, so let’s try to push ourselves, as long as we defend, we can win,” said veteran Blue Dragons head coach Norberto “Titing” Manalili.

Manalili admitted, though, that that his young Blue Dragons team still needs a lot of work. But he’s up to the task.

“It’s more difficult to handle this kind of players. But I’m up to the challenge. I’m just very glad of the school’s strong support. We’re already planning to ramp up the team next season,” said Manalili.

The Blue Dragons erected a commanding 16-point lead, 38-22, at halftime.

The Fighting Maroons of multi-titled coach Rommel Rasmo fought back in the third period.

They sliced the lead down to seven, 43-36, courtesy of AJ Delos Reyes, Niño Sarol, and Aaron Kres’ offensive efforts.

Both teams then traded baskets in the final period with Verallo overcoming every comeback from UP.

Verallo breathe a sigh of relief after Wayne Caballero split his freethrows with 36 seconds left in the game that gave them a six-point lead, 66-57.

Delos Reyes managed to sink a trey for UP, but the comeback was a little too late, with Verallo managing to hold on for its first win.

Kean Terrence Planco scored 14 points for Verallo, while John Ernie Gellego added 12 points. Vince Albao, Joie Perino and Mark Sumabong combined for 23 points.

Delos Reyes spoiled his 13-point outing for UP-Cebu.

