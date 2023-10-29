UC retakes solo lead in Cesafi men’s basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters grabbed the solo lead in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball standings after routing the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras, 73-57, on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The Webmasters regained the solo lead after clinching their sixth straight win, while remaining undefeated.

They earlier shared the top spot of the team standings with the defending champs, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers (5-0). This was after UV won over the Benedicto College Cheetahs on Saturday, 69-46.

Four of the Webmasters’ players tallied double-digit points in their dominant outing on Sunday at the Cebu Coliseum. John Regie Dajab unloaded 17 points to topscore the game, while JC Angelio added 12 markers. Luther Leonard and John Linares each scored 10 points for UC.

Kyle Maglinte was SWU’s lone double-digit scorer with 16 points, as SWU suffered their fifth loss in six games.

CBSAA SLAUGHTERS DBTC

The City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers nearly set a new record in Cesafi’s biggest lead in a basketball game in history.

This as the Trailblazers obliterated the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves , 133-40, in the high school division.

DBTC isn’t new to being in the receiving end of record-setting feats in Cesafi.

In 2014, UV led 106 points 142-36, in their high school game to set the record with CBSAA 13-points shy from tying it on their win over DBTC. Still, CBSAA holds the biggest lead this season in the high school division.

The lopsided win improved CBSAA’s record to two wins and four losses, while the Greywolves dropped to a 1-7 (win-loss) record.

True to their lopsided outing, the Trailblazers had five of its players finishing the game with double-digit scores.

Franz Albao fired 20 points to pace the Trailblazers, while June Brian Alipato and Anfernny Illustrisimo each scored 16 points. Karl Dosdos added 12 and Fale Godwin Galorio chipped in 10 markers for CBSAA.

Josef Sarigumba scored 11 for DBTC.

UC MAIN 82, CIT-U 35

In the other high school game, the UC Baby Webmasters torched the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens, 82-35.

The win tied UC with the defending high school champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, with their 5-1 (win-loss) records at the No. 2 spot.

Meanwhile, the Wildkittens fell to a 1-6 slate.

Jayver Palco topscored UC with his 18-point outing, while teammates Gemini Abellana Jr. and Lourdonnie Cuyos chipped in 16 and 14 points, apiece.

Tom Maluya had 18 points in CIT-U’s losing efforts.

RELATED STORIES

With Fajardo watching, UC cruises to 4-0 in Cesafi

Cesafi: UC Baby Webmasters butcher DBTC Greywolves

Webmasters win by 74 points vs Wildcats in Cesafi college hoop wars

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP