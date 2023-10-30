Comelec-7 asks more cops to be deployed in four barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) ordered the deployment of more cops in four barangays where some candidates are facing disqualification cases during the proclamation of winners.

Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano said the need to have more policemen in polling centers in four barangays is necessary to prevent any disorder that might arise from supporters of candidates, who cannot be proclaimed due to pending disqualification cases at the Comelec.

The four are Barangay Buanoy in Balamban town, west Cebu; barangay Valladolid in Carcar City, south Cebu: barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City; and barangay Cancawas in San Jose, Negros Oriental.

Each provincial election supervisor has been directed not to proclaim candidates with disqualification cases if they win in the manual counting, as their cases are still under review by the Comelec.

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections was held October 30, 2023. Voting started at 7 a.m. and was to end at 3 p.m.

