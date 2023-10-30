LIVE UPDATES: Barangay and SK Elections

CEBU, Philippines–Live updates for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections held on October 30, 2023 in the Philippines. (Please refresh for latest updates.)

Rain showers are expected in eastern Luzon while cloudy skies will prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of the country during the Barangay and SK elections

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Sunday afternoon update, ,said the shear line and northeast monsoon will particularly bring rain to Batanes and the Bicol region in the next 12 hours.

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections will finally be held today. For new voters, it is important to know what they are allowed and not allowed to do on election day.

Here are some reminders for election day:

Dos:

* Know your precinct number and voting center

* Make a list or “kodigo” of candidates you will vote for to avoid erasures.

* Dispose of your “kodigo” properly after voting.

* Use a ballot secrecy folder when voting

* Make sure to clearly write the candidate’s name as it appears on the official list.

* After voting, fold the ballot as you received it and return it to the Electoral Board.

Don’ts:

* Do not take pictures of your accomplished ballot.

* Do not show the contents of the accomplished ballot to anyone except to an assistor.

* Do not erase any imprint on the ballot.

* Do not draw or make any unnecessary marks on the ballot.

* Do not tear away or destroy ballot.

* Do not remove the detachable ballot coupon or stub.

The public is advised to observe several election-related prohibitions in line with the Barangay and SK elections.

More than 3.3 million voters from Cebu are expected to troop to voting centers this Monday, October 30 for the BSKE, which is declared a non-working day to give way for Filipinos to exercise their rights to vote.

Here is a step-by-step voting process for the Barangay and SK elections as per Comelec:

Step 1: Find precinct number

Step 2: Get your ballot

Step 3: Sign the Election Day Computerized Voters List (EDCVL).

Step 4: Fill up the ballot

Step 5: Return ballot

Step 6: Place a thumbmark

Step 7: Have your right forefinger nail stained with indelible ink.

Step 8: Observe EB

As of October 24, voters can now search for their precinct, or where to vote, for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) online.

Six days before the barangay and youth polls will take place, the Commission on Election (Comelec) reactivated its online precinct finder.

The site allows Philippine voters from all over the world to access their voter information. These included their status – whether active or deactivated, the name of their voting center and the precinct number.

