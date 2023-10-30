USJ-R Jaguars capture two titles in 2023 Cesafi Chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars stamped its class in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) chess tournament at the University of San Carlos (USC) South Campus over the weekend.

This was after the Jaguars ran away with the men’s division and high school boys’ events. They also finished second in both the women’s and girls’ divisions.

The Jaguars’ men’s chess team finished with the higher Sonneborn-Berger-Tie-Break points of 188.8 to beat eventual second placer, University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters with 181.8 points.

The team was manned by Jonas Dustin Bajo, Arje Villaren, Rengie Momo, and Reishi Boy Polan.

Meanwhile, USJ-R’s high school boys captured the championship by accumulating 294 points in the Sonneborn-Berger-Tie-Break to outsmart UC which collected 279 points.

The USJ-R high school squad was comprised of Aaron John Resma, Jervy Villarin, John Lester Belano, Khent Darylle Delig, and Jesusito Tatoy Jr.

USC finished third in both the men’s and boys’ divisions.

USC however, rebounded in the women’s division thanks to Regine Catherine Quiñanola, Jinky Catulay, Jeremy Rose Bajo, Angel Nauree Bagano, and Phebe Renz Presillas.

They scored the higher points in three tie-breakers to win the crown.

USJ-R and the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu finished second and third, respectively in the women’s division.

USC also topped the elementary boys courtesy of Inigo Michael Labalan, Zachary Castro, Kirk Aller, and Zayn Miguel Baraca.

On the other hand, UC didn’t go home empty-handed as its girls’ high school team of Edelyn Vosotros, Maria Kristine Lavandero, Glydel Janine Rodrigo, Loisse Antonette Lozada, Audrey Bargamento, and Jamie Shaine Beran topped the category.

The two-day tournament was co-supervised by tournament director and FIDE Arbiter (FA) Marvin Ruelan, International Arbiter (IA) Lincoln Yap, deputy arbiter Kevin Yap, and the Cebu School of Chess. /rcg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP