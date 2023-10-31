Comelec reminds Barangay, SK candidates of their SOCE



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) is urging the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) candidates to file their statement of contribution and expenditures (SOCE) as soon as possible.

Comelec-7 Director Lionel Marco Castillano said on Tuesday that the winning candidates of the BSKE could not assume office unless they have filed their SOCE.

“You cannot assume office unless you have filed a SOCE and get a certificate of compliance from the election officer that you have filed your SOCE,” Castillano said.

He added that it is one of the candidates’ requirements so they could assume office after the elections.

“Ang DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) dili mo recognize nimo og wala ka’y certificate of compliance,” Castillano said.

READ: Why Soce is important

According to Comelec Resolution No. 10924, the candidates should file their SOCE to the Office of the Election Officer concerned on or before November 29, or not later than one month after the day of the election.

The filing can be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

SOCE refers to the documents and their attachments that contain campaign finance disclosure statements on electoral contributions and expenditures.

“The earlier the better para dali ka maka assume,” Castillano said.

The resolution stated that “No elected candidates shall enter upon the duties of their office until they filed the SOCE.”

Last October 24, Omar Shariff Mamalinta, the spokesperson of Comelec Cebu Province, said that the Comelec law department would be handling the prosecution of cases for those candidates who failed to file their SOCE. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Comelec issues rules on immediate assumption of winning barangay, SK bets

Comelec Cebu Province reminds candidates to file SOCE early and keep their promises

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP