Cebu City cemeteries: Thousands visit, despite sweltering heat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hot and humid weather prevailed all throughout Wednesday, November 1.

But this did not stop people from visiting cemeteries to pay their respect to their deceased loved ones in observance of All Saints Day.

30,000 visitors in Cebu City cemeteries

Close to 30,000 individuals flocked to various cemeteries in Cebu City for All Saints Day on Wednesday.

Except for the ‘sweltering heat’, authorities said Wednesday’s Kalag Kalag ‘was generally peaceful and orderly’.

“Although syempre normal na jud na ang pagkadaghan sa tawo karong mga higayona kay ato gyud ning ginapa-abot sa matag tuig,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, CCPO Deputy Director for Operations.

(Although, of course, it is normal that more people will visit the cemeteries at this time because we have been waiting for this time every year.)

“But again, magpasalamat lang pud ang atong city director sa kooperasyon gayud sa tanan, sa pagsunod sa mga kamanduan sama sa wala pagdala sa hinagiban,” she added.

(But again, our city director is grateful for the cooperation of all, in following the orders like no one will bring weapons in the cemeteries.)

The police here deployed at least 250 personnel to ensure peace and order in the over 20 Cebu City cemeteries, including privately owned ones and those located in the mountain barangays.

Heat, Traffic

Traffic in Cebu City, on the other hand, was manageable.

Traffic Management Committee (TMC) head, Councilor Rey Gealon, said that their traffic management plan went according to plan.

Meanwhile, heat index temperatures on Wednesday reached a peak of 40 degrees Celsius, and the same weather condition is expected for Thursday, November 2 for All Souls Day, the state weather bureau in Mactan said.

In turn, they advised those who plan to visit cemeteries this Thursday to take precautions against the heat such as bringing umbrellas, keeping themselves hydrated, and avoiding strenuous physical activities.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), exposure to heat index temperatures between 33 and 41 degrees Celsius can be harmful, as it may cause heat exhaustion, heat stroke, heat cramps, and dehydration.

