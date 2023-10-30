LIVE UPDATES: Kalag-Kalag 2023

CEBU, Philippines — Live updates of the Kalag-Kalag 2023 season — All Saints Day and All Souls Day on November 1 and 2.

The head of Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is encouraging all motorists to abide by the traffic signs when visiting the cemeteries this coming All Souls Day and All Saints Day.

CCTO Head Raquel Arce made this announcement on Thursday, October 26, via the city’s public information’s (PIO) Facebook page.

Arce is urging the public to follow the “traffic signs” which the CCTO would place near the cemeteries in the city.

She said that should the public follow the slight changes of the traffic schemes, there would be a smooth flow of traffic on the way to the cemetery.

Seven years ago, Cebu Daily News interviewed a gravestone (lapida in Cebuano) maker named Alberto Saga, who is now in his 60s this year.

In a fortunate turn of events, the daily is able to meet and interview one of Saga’s children who is now a gravestone maker like him.

The 32-year-old Bryan Saga shared with CDN Digital that after finishing high school, he began following his father’s steps.

And now that Alberto could no longer do it because of his shaky hands, Bryan took over the business under his name.

His father is now working as a barangay tanod in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City.

Candle and flower vendors here are preparing as they are expecting more customers in the days heading to All Souls Day and All Saints Day this year.

There are over 50 stalls that are set up in front of a university in P. Lopez Street in Cebu City from October 28 to November 1, and it is open for 24 hours.

Merlina Alcoseba, 52-year-old candle vendor, told CDN Digital on Sunday, October 29, that they would be expecting to have more buyers by October 31 and November 1.

It will be rainy weather during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections and Undas or Kalag-Kalag in Metro Cebu due to the effect of the northeast monsoon (amihan) and a potential low pressure area in the coming weeks.

According to the latest weather forecast of Pagasa, the Visayas, including Cebu, will expect intermittent rainfall from October 30 to October 31, which also coincides with the the Barangay and SK Election.

The Visayas may also experience “cloudy weather with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms” during the Kalag-Kalag from November 1 to November 3.

The Cebu City Traffic Management Committee (TMC) has approved a traffic management plan for Undas 2023 or Kalag-Kalag 2023 on Tuesday, October 24.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, TMC head, said that the committee made sure that there would be allotted parking spaces for every visitor who would pay to visit their loved ones in the cemeteries.

“Ato sad i-cordon ang mga area diin atong gi-designate ang mga parking spaces kay syempre kinahaglan man sila oras sad nga mustandby didto sa menteryo,” Gealon said in an interview with the reporters on Wednesday, October 25.

(We will also cordon the area where parking spaces are designated because, of course, they would need hours to standby there at the cemetery.)

The Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) in Central Visayas are gearing up for the upcoming Undas 2023 or Kalag-Kalag 2023 preparations.

According to LTO-7 Chief of Operations Division Aden Belza, LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II issued a memorandum on September 26, 2023, for the ‘Oplan Biyaheng Ayos for Undas 2023.’

Belza said that Mendoza advised the transportation personnel to conduct the ‘oplan’ on those dates.

The activity is valid from October 16 to November 3.

The oplan has two phases. The first phase is done from October 16 to 26, while the second phase is from October 27 to November 3.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be deploying around 800 police personnel to secure the observance of Kalag-Kalag 2023 right after the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

Police Lt. Col. Janette Rafter, CCPO deputy city director for operations, told reporters that in anticipation of the second big event after the elections on October 30, they were ready to deploy uniformed personnel in every area to ensure peace and order.

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections will be taking place on October 30.

Meanwhile, two other previously declared holidays, All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, respectively, will also land after the election.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will assign over 27,000 personnel nationwide to observe All Saints’ Day on November 1 and All Souls’ Day on November 2.

“Around 27,161 PNP personnel will be deployed for Undas,” PNP spokesperson and public information office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo told INQUIRER.net in a Viber message on Thursday.

“As to the road closure, no info yet,” she added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP