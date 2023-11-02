Police ask public’s help to find third coffee shop robber

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here are asking for help from the public to find the third suspect in a coffee shop robbery along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Authorities have already arrested two of the three robbers who were captured in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that has gone viral.

The alleged getaway driver, Cyrus John Rallos, was arrested in his house in Barangay Kamputhaw at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Arvin Benedict Malolot, the lead robber who was seen pointing a gun at the cashier was arrested by police in Barangay Centro on Wednesday, November 1.

Meanwhile, Jiovanie Lagahit alias “Banban,” who is tagged as the lookout, remains at large as of this writing.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters on Thursday, November 2, that they are turning to the public for assistance while they conduct a man-hunt operation to apprehend Lagahit.

“Mohangyo mi sa mga katawhan nga kung kinsa man gani nakakita niatong bataana or katong tawhana to give us information para mas mapadali ang atoang pagpangita niining suspetsadoha,” she said.

Rafter also disclosed that police personnel, especially the Mabolo Police Station, are following a lead they found on where Lagahit is possibly hiding.

“Ang under sa Police Station 4 kay Police Major Eraño Regidor, nagpadayon gayod sa pagpangita pa niining isa pa ka wala nadakpan…Naa silay giadto to verify information nga allegedly didto last sighted ang katong isa nato ka suspetsado nga wa pa gyud nakuha hangtod sa karon,” she stated.

According to Rafter, they are also checking on whether the three alleged suspects were involved in previous robbing incidents in the city.

“Sa pagkakaron, we are trying to check on sa certain area nga naa pud tay mga panghitabo, previous panghitabo nga mga hold-up. Amo pang gicheck but on that station, wala ni silay nakitang record bahin ani nila. But again, we will continue to check or countercheck other police stations pud,” stated Rafter.

It was revealed earlier that both Malolot and Lagahit were previously jailed for robbing a woman in Escario Street but were released after the victim decided not to file charges. The two were also recently arrested by police for possession of illegal firearms and are currently out on bail.

Rafter added that as it has been three days since the incident and Lagahit went into hiding, there is a possibility that he is now tired and has limited resources.

She assured that Lagahit would eventually be apprehended like his accomplices because of the relentless operation by police to hunt him down.

“But again as I’ve said, makuha ra gyud gihapon nato ni siya. Although di ta kasulti nga as soon as possible but kabalo gyud siya nga gipangita siya. Ünya syempre motago gyud ni siya kung asa siya makapabor, asa siya makakita og cover or makatabon niya. But definitely, eventually makuha gyud ni namo siya kay wala gyud ta niundang sa pagpangita kaniya,” stated Rafter.

“Kabalo gyud siya nga wa siya giundangan ug dili lamang ang kapulisan sa Station 4 ang nangita niya but ang tanang pulis gyud nga makahatag og impormasyon…Again, we might not be able to arrest him as soon as possible but definitely he will have his time gyud,” the police official added.

