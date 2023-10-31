Robbery: Cebu City police now hunting suspects in coffeeshop heist

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The suspects of a coffee shop robbery along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City early Tuesday, October 31, 2023, are now being pursued by police.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the alleged robbery incident has been circulating online as shop personnel asked for help in locating the suspects.

The footage shows two males approaching the cashier of the coffee shop and after some time, the individual wearing a white hooded jacket pointed a gun at the cashier while his accomplice acted as the lookout.

The assailants reportedly managed to take with them the money from the cash register and a customer’s jacket and bag.

The suspects were identified as Arvin Benedict Malolot and Jiovanie Lagahit alias “Banban.”

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-) told reporters that police personnel are conducting a hot-pursuit operation to apprehend the two after they were identified through the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the family of one of the suspects has reached out to the police and promised to turn over the person involved.

She also said that after the video was posted online, other victims have come out claiming to also have been victimized by Malolot and Lagahit.

According to Rafter, the two are notable robbers in the area and were also allegedly involved in previous robbery incidents.

Both were also previously jailed for robbing a woman in Escario Street but were released after the victim decided not to file charges.

She added that both Malolot and Lagahit were recently arrested for possession of illegal firearms and are currently out on bail.

“Naa gyud ni mga kalambigitan sa mga previous nga mga insidente. So that’s why ang atong kapulisan especially diha sa Station 4, nangusog gyud para makita ni sila as soon as possible,” stated Rafter.

Rafter further disclosed that they have received reports that the suspects may be involved in illegal drug activities but they will be validating this information.

Pelare also called on the suspects to surrender to the authorities and face the consequences of their actions.

Pelare said it is just a matter of time before the hands of the law will catch them and said that the most logical thing to do would be to surrender. /rcg

