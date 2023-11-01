One of two suspects in coffee shop robbery in Cebu City nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One of the suspects accused of robbing a roadside coffee shop in Salinas Drive, Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City has been arrested.

The Mabolo Police Station confirmed that they captured Cyrus John Rallos around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31.

Rallos and two other alleged robbers were caught by surveillance footage robbing a coffeeshop at gunpoint on Tuesday midnight, videos of which went viral on social media.

The other two suspects were identified as Jiovanie Lagahit and Arvin Benedict Malolot, who remained at large as of this posting.

According to investigators, Rallos apparently acted as the group’s getaway driver after robbing the coffee shop and one of its customers.

Police managed to trace the identities of the suspects after one of their relatives reached out to them.

Since the video began circulating on the internet, other victims have also come forward to positively identify Lagahit and Malolot, who turned out to be ‘notable robbers’ in uptown Cebu City.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Robbery: Cebu City police now hunting suspects in coffeeshop heist

Robbery: Police nab one of two men who robbed taxi driver in Cebu City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP