With Rama on leave, Garcia sits as acting mayor of Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that there will be “no changes” in Cebu City during his 27-day term as the acting mayor.

The vice mayor assumed the position after Mayor Michael Rama filed a one-month vacation leave starting from October 31, with plans to return on or after November 30.

Garcia told CDN Digital on Friday, November 3, that there would be “no changes” unless urgent issues or specific matters would arise, particularly within the city hall.

“No changes will happen, except na if there are pressing issues kay of course, I will have to attend to them immediately since ako naman ang acting mayor,” Garcia said.

READ MORE: Rama on leave to attend a forum in Australia

Garcia mentioned that as the acting mayor, he will be continuing all previous programs of the mayor, including the implementation of several projects that the mayor has started.

“Tingale, while the mayor is out, [I will] continue the programs, projects, and implementing it as well,” he said.

Garcia said that he would pay more attention to the newly-elected officials who won the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, ensuring that there is a smooth transition of governance as mandated by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“We are mandated by the DILG. We have to ensure nga there will be a smooth transition from the newly-elected officials and SK officials. I think that is where I should focus,” Garcia stated.

According to Garcia, he must act upon the matter since the transition period shall not exceed three weeks from the proclamation.

“I will make sure that there is a proper and smooth transition of government officials and turn over of government accountabilities,”

Moreover, Garcia said that he will also be monitoring the new implementations for the Gubat sa Baha.

“I will be talking to the river commanders, the Gubat sa Baha chairperson, as well as to Alcontin (CCDRRMO head). I think ipa-continue ni nato because mao man gyud ni ang focus pod ni mayor [Rama],”

The vice mayor assured the residents of Cebu City that during his 27-day term as acting mayor, everything would proceed smoothly and efficiently.

“Padayon gihapon direction of a Singapore-like Cebu City as envisioned by Mayor Mike,” Garcia said.

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP