One of the suspects in BSKE-harassment in Dumanjug killed in shootout with police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One of the men believed to be part of the group that harassed people in a village in Dumanjug, southern Cebu on the eve of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, was gunned down in a shootout with law enforcers on Sunday, November 5.

He was identified as Godofredo Mansanadez.

The encounter happened around 2:30 p.m. in Barangay Kolabtingon, also in Dumanjug town, police confirmed.

Police in Dumanjug said that enforcers were in the area to arrest Mansanadez, whom they identified as one of the men who allegedly harassed voters in Barangay Tapon last October 29, or a day before the BSKE took place.

But Mansanadez, upon seeing the approaching officers, apparently fired his gun in an attempt to escape, police added. In turn, law enforcers shot back at the suspect which resulted in his death.

It can be recalled that videos of armed men roaming in Barangay Tapon a day before the barangay and youth elections went viral on social media.

At one point, the men on the videos were seen pointing and kicking at some individuals, who later reported the matter to the authorities.

Dumanjug is a third-class municipality located 78 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

