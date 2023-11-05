UV dominates SWU-Phima, now 6-0 in Cesafi

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are now 6-0 in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament after easily beating the Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras, 66-47, on Sunday, November 5, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win kept the UV Green Lancers at the No. 2 spot in the team standings and just one win away from league-leader and rival, University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who have a 7-0 (win-loss) record.

Like in their previous games, the Green Lancers of head coach Gary Cortes were relentless on both ends of the floor. They capped off the opening period with a 13-point cushion, 22-9, and went on to erect a commanding 26-point lead, 41-15.

In the third period, the Green Lancers built their biggest lead, 30, 57-27.

They maintained a considerable lead in the final period despite the Cobras unloading 18 points compared to their nine point outing to seal the victory.

Raul Gentallan was UV’s lone double-digit scorer with 16 points.

The Green Lancers team captain Jim Paul Amistoso, Kenneth Brillo, and Froilan Mangubat combined for 20 points.

Jerina Marc Abello paced SWU with 15 markers and Kyle Maglinte added 14 points in their losing efforts.

The Cobras of head coach Mike Reyes absorbed their sixth defeat in seven games to put them at the ninth spot in the team standings.

The Green Lancers will take on the Webmasters in Cesafi’s biggest elimination round matchup on November 11 at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Cobras will try to bounce back on November 12 against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats at 5 p.m.

