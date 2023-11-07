PNB retirees, in Cebu, over 45 of them, join nationwide rally against bank

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More than 45 retired employees of the Philippine National Bank (PNB) -Cebu Branch participated in the nationwide protest against PNB on Tuesday, November 7.

They were retired employees from different Cebu branches who gathered together to hold a prayer rally in response to several retirement entitlements that they claimed were “illegally” withheld.

PNB retirees in Cebu hold prayer rally

Josefina Rosario-Dinsay, who worked with PNB for almost 30 years and was the former head of the regional office area in Cebu and Bohol, said that the prayer rally was their way of “bringing out” the truth by fighting fairly and peacefully.

“This has been going on for 17 years. Daghan na baya nga mga retirees who are now sick. They are old. They need medical assistance. Some of them wala na gyu’y source of income. So why not we fight for what is fair,” Dinsay said during an interview with the reporters.

Hermelo Parot, who was also one of the retirees who protested, said that some benefits, specifically the cost-of-living and special amelioration allowances, have already been ruled out by the Supreme Court in favor of the retirees, but the bank has been delaying its implementation.

“We are holding this prayer rally para unta malamdagan ang head office na maluoy sila sa mga empleyado, labi na sa mga retirees kanang gipangayo namo na benefits that are really due to us,” Parot said.

COLA and SAA

The case to pay the retirees the cost-of-living allowance (COLA) and special amelioration allowance (SAA) was initially filed in 2007 to the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Pasay City.

The RTC issued a decision ordering PNB to pay the back pay in the COLA and SAA, which was affirmed by the Court of Appeals (CA) in 2016 and was approved by the Supreme Court in 2023.

However, the PNB filed a motion of reconsideration, which is now pending in the Supreme Court.

“Despite na dunay recent Supreme Court decision, what PNB did was to file a motion of reconsideration, and the motion of reconsideration is now pending in the Supreme Court. I hope the Supreme Court will take action and dismiss the motion of reconsideration filed by the PNB,” another retiree added.

Illegal deduction

Aside from the COLA and SAA allowances, retirees also aired their complaints on the “illegal” deduction by PNB of GSIS gratuity pay of PNB retirees from their separation/retirement pay, dissolution of the PNB employees’ provident fund, and other retirement-related benefits.

Despite the gloomy weather, retirees rallied from PNB -Cebu main branch to Sto. Niño Church.

“What we will do is we wait and pray. Actually, we always praying, bisan prayer rally no. We always pray. So amo nalang i-surrender niya, we will just do it peacefully,” Dinsay said.

As of press time, CDN Digital already reached PNB; however, they are yet to respond.

