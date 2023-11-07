Cebu Daily Newscast: Socorro cult leader, officials arrested by NBI in Senate

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Alleged cult leader Jey Rence Quilario, or Senyor Agila, was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation today, November 7.

Qulario, together with 12 officials of the Socorro Bayanihan Services, faces 21 cases of qualified human trafficking, facilitation of child marriage, and child abuse among others.

According to Justice Undersecretary Nicolas Felix Ty, the DOJ is set to request a change in venue for the preliminary investigation on SBSI from Surigao to Manila.

An E-bike driver is facing jail time after police arrested him for possessing 6.8 million pesos worth of suspected shabu in Barangay Sambag Uno in Cebu City on Monday, November 6.

The suspect, identified as Jay Bard Abaquita, works as an e-bike driver and is a resident of Barangay Suba in Cebu City.

In a statement, PDEA – 7 spokesperson Leia Alcantara siad that the arrest was a tip made by a cofidential informant and previous operations.

News of the Rivermaya Reunion concert next year is making rounds on social media, but some ask– is it a reunion concert without the original lead guitarist, Perf de Castro?

As news of the concert broke on Monday, November 6, most netizens noticed Perf's absence in the posters released. Netizens were also quick to react to a Facebook post by de Castro late Monday as news of the concert broke on Monday, November 6, most netizens noticed Perf's absence in the poster released.

Netizens were also quick to react to a facebook post by De Castro late Monday, just hours after the news came out. Perf if known for his iconic guitar solos of famous Rivermaya songs, such as 214 and ‘Awit ng Kabataan.’

‘It’s Showtime’ host Kim Chiu spent around 100 thousand pesos for a dinner in Hong Kong.

The Cebuana actress documented her experience in a vlog, which also showed her trip to Hong Kong with her It’s Showtime cast-mates.

The video showed Vice Ganda covering the bill for lunch, which cost 63 thousand pesos… after exploring the city, the team had dinner, which Chiu was to cover. When the bill arrived, it cost a staggering 105 thousand pesos. Chiu humorously said she was ok with it since it was for food.

