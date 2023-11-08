Capitol wants P23 billion as budget for 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia wants to allocate P23 billion as the provincial government’s budget for 2024.

And the Provincial Board (PB) has already begun its budget hearing.

The proposed budget, which is approximately P2 billion higher than the P20.15 billion for this year, already passed its first reading during the PB’s regular session on Tuesday, November 7.

“The Committee on Budget and Appropriations called for the conduct of Budget Deliberations yesterday,” said 6th District Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco, chairperson of the Committee on Budget and Appropriations, in a message.

After Tuesday’s discussions, the committee is expected to present their report that will effectively endorse the proposed appropriation for its second reading, Soco explained.

Similar to this year’s budget, bulk of the proposed P23 billion for 2024 will go to big-ticket infrastructure projects, at a total cost of P14.1 billion.

“As a prime mover of our progress, we continue to invest in billions on infrastructure projects to maximize our economic potential and health services,” Garcia wrote.

The province has also earmarked P800 million to continue funding its programs aimed at further spurring economic activities in the countryside like the SUGBU Negosyo, SUGBUsog, SUGBU Kahanas, Tindahan sa Kapitol, and other Agricultural, Veterinary, and Environmental Facilities or Equipment.

According to Soco, they are confident that the budget proposal will be passed before 2023 ends, and without any hitches.

“We will do our best to have it approved at the soonest possible time,” he added.

