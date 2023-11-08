Lapu-Lapu to mark National Children’s Month with congress, SOCA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City government will hold two activities this month, in lieu of the celebration of National Children’s Month.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that among these were the Children’s Congress and the State of the Children’s Address (SOCA).

Chan said that the Children’s Congress would serve as an avenue for children to articulate issues and concerns, while the SOCA would address these issues raised during the congress.

The mayor also assured the youth that they were sincere in giving services and addressing issues surrounding them.

“Nagpakita lang kini sa atong katakus ug ka-sinsero sa pagpangalagad diin ang tanan atong tagaan ug patas nga pagtagad, hilabi na gayud ang mga problema ug yangungo sa mga kabataan sa dakbayan,” Chan said.

(This just shows my competence and sincerity in serving where all are given a fair treatment, especially the problems and the complaints of our children in the city.)

Chan also said that the city council had already passed an ordinance for the free processing of late registration of children as well as correction of entry in their birth certificate.

“Nagpasar ta og balaodnon nga matag Nobyembre, libre na ang late registration sa mga kabataan, labi na sa naay correction sa ilang birth certificate,” he added.

(We passed a law that every November, the late registrations of the children are free, especially those with correction in their birth certificate.)

The City will also prioritize the rehabilitation of daycare centers, and implement projects and programs that will protect the interest of children, such as the “Isumbong Mo Kay Mayor Ahong,” where incidents of child abuse can be reported.

Aside from this, the city government also plans to acknowledge children, who won in different local, national, and international competitions, which gives pride to the city and Oponganons.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP