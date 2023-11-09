PNB-Cebu retirees to bank: ‘We are in dire need of financial help’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two days have passed since they held a nationwide rally to demand for their benefit claims, but retirees in Cebu said they are yet to hear word from the Philippine National Bank (PNB).

Josefina Dinsay said they could not wait any longer because retirees, like her, are ‘in dire need of financial help’ given their vulnerable ages. They also have medical expenses that they need to pay.

“There is no news about new developments. Probably, it would take a little time, but dili na gyud padugayon uy kay in reality baya, many retirees are already in the age of 70, some have [already] died,” Dinsay said.

“Bisan kana nalang, they [PNB management] will give us what is due to us. Mao rajud na. We are not asking for more,” she added.

PNB is yet to issue a statement on the retirees demands as of this writing.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, PNB retirees staged a nationwide prayer rally to demand payment for their unpaid entitlement and for money that was allegedly illegally deducted from some of their benefits before what used to be a government-owned bank was privatized in 2007.

In Cebu, about a hundred retirees joined the rally.

Money claims

Dinsay said they deserve to be paid their claims because they stayed loyal and faithful to the bank that they used to work for.

In addition, there exists a court order that mandates the bank to already release their claims.

“Just give what is due us immediately. We are retirees. We really need it now,” Dinsay said.

“We are thankful baya to the PNB. But nakadaog na baya mi sa Supreme Court. Diba? There’s a decision already. 17 years ang case, and finally, Supreme Court affirmed the Court of Appeals [decision] unya nag file man ug motion of reconsideration ang PNB,” she added.

A Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Pasay City has directed PNB to release back pay for the retirees cost-of-living allowance (COLA) and special amelioration allowances (SAA). This was in relation to a case that they filed in 2007.

In addition to their unpaid allowances, retirees also accused the bank of “illegally” deducting GSIS gratuity pay from their separation/retirement pay and the dissolution of the PNB employees’ provident fund and other retirement-related benefits.

The RTC’s ruling in favor of the retirees was affirmed by the Court of Appeals in 2016 and the Supreme Court in 2023.

But, PNB has filed a motion of reconsideration, which remains pending in the SC.

Waiting for word

Hermelo Pato, another retiree, expressed hope that PNB will eventually hear their plea.

“Bisan man lang muingon sila ug we are studying your concerns or communicating with you. Ana ba. Pero wala man,” Pato said.

“Maayo lang unta bisan naay gamay nga ‘we are working on it’ pahilipay lang gud sa dugo. Wala gyud mi’y nadawat,” he added.

