Iguodala named acting executive director of NBA players union

New York, United States—Andre Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion with Golden State, was appointed acting executive director of the NBA players union on Thursday after Tamika Tremaglio stepped down.

Iguodala, a 39-year-old swingman, announced his retirement as a player on October 20 after 19 NBA seasons and only three weeks later was named to take charge of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) by its executive committee.

“I’m honored to take on this role and serve the players, who are the heart and soul of the NBA,” said Iguodala.

“I’m presented with a unique opportunity to take all I’ve learned as a player over the course of my 19-year career and apply it to creating an even stronger and more influential union for current and future generations of players.”

Tremaglio, who served in the role since January 2021, stepped down to follow new opportunities but will work with Iguodala through a transition period.

Tremaglio led the union in talks with the NBA that resulted in a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement being signed in June, ensuring labor peace through the 2029-30 campaign.

“I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished together in collective bargaining and over the past two years as a whole,” Tremaglio said. “With a new CBA in place, I’m ready to move on from this role and pursue other opportunities.”

Iguodala was on the executive committee for more than a decade during his playing career, which included NBA titles with the Warriors in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 and 2012 London Olympic gold with the US squad.

Iguodala was the 2015 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player despite not starting a game for the Warriors in the regular season. He was the first NBA Finals MVP not to start every game of the championship series, but he limited Cleveland star LeBron James defensively while averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

“Having a former player lead as executive director of the union is an exciting proposition,” said NBPA president C.J. McCollum, a guard for the New Orleans Pelicans.

