Magis Eagles claim No. 2 spot in Cesafi HS cage wars after outlasting Baby Webmasters

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles outlasted the gutsy University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 68-62, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tournament on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory stretched the Magis Eagles, the high school defending champions,’ winning streak to six games. They now claim the No. 2 spot with their 6-1 (win-loss) card.

Meanwhile, the Baby Webmasters drop to the No. 3 spot with their 5-2 card.

The Magis Eagles’ power trio of Jelo Mar Rota, Alden Cainglet, and Jared Bahay led their team in staving off the Baby Webmasters.

Rota paced the Magis Eagles with 13 points, while Cainglet had 12 points, and Bahay added 11 markers.

Lord Ryan Tinajora and Mikyle John Lejarde each scored 12 points, while Lourdonnie Cuyos had nine points in UC’s losing efforts.

They had an excellent start after erecting a double-digit lead,16-4, but the Baby Webmasters breathed down their neck after slashing the lead to just a single digit.

Still, the Magis Eagles of head coach Rommel Rasmo capped off the first period back to a double-digit cushion, 23-13.

In the second period, the Baby Webmasters came back roaring, cutting the deficit to just two, 25-27, with Cuyos leading the comeback.

The first half ended with the Magis Eagles clinging to a three-point lead, 39-36.

In the third period, the Magis Eagles came alive after unloading a 15-5 run to erect a 13-point lead, 54-41.

They entered the final canto with their considerable lead, 59-49.

Not to be outfought, the Baby Webmasters of head coach Joever Samonte cut the deficit to just four, 62-66, with 2:40 left in the game.

However, Rota nailed the dagger layup that put the Magis Eagles to a multiple possession lead, 68-62, with 1:40 left.

UC had all the chances to tie the game or even grab the lead, but all their attempts from the three-point line, charity stripe, and perimeter didn’t go in when these were needed the most that ultimately resulted to their demise.

