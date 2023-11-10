Lapu-Lapu City unveils virtual map

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government launched on Thursday, November 9, 2023, a virtual map of the city during the Tourism Night in Hoops Dome, Barangay Gun-ob.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan led the launching, together with Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan and members of the city council. The activity was also graced by Department of Tourism Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao.

Chan said that the virtual map is an interactive map that was first in Cebu and a significant step in modernizing tourism in the city.

“This is an interactive and informative map that guides both tourists and locals to the City’s historical landmarks, cultural sites, and tourist attractions,” Chan said.

During the activity, Chan also reaffirmed his full commitment to supporting the tourism stakeholders to sustain the city’s momentum as the industry continues to bounce back from the losses in recent years due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and the onslaught of super typhoon Odette.

He added that the city aims to convert the city into an ultimate tourist destination, where one can experience the sun, the sand, and the sea, through the city’s world-class hospitality and amenities.

Tourism powerhouse

The mayor also urged newly elected barangay officials to help elevate the city’s tourism industry on the pedestal of the international tourism arena.

“Our tourism initiatives will now be easier to cascade now that all our barangays are in sync with the city government’s tourism plan,” Chan added.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Cindi urged tourism stakeholders to take advantage of what she referred to as “revenge travel.”

“As most people—Filipinos and foreigners alike—are looking to go out, rediscover the world and to take in as much as they can, we should level-up our game, and use this golden opportunity to let the world know of the magnificent beauty of our city matched only by the warmth and friendliness of our people,” Cindi said.

Cindi said that she wants to make Lapu-Lapu City a tourism powerhouse, not only in the Visayas but in the Philippines and beyond.

“We are fortunate to have been blessed with natural attractions, coupled with a very rich history, culture and heritage. We also take pride in our traditions, practices, and arts and crafts, which we proudly promote and celebrate in our festivals. With your collaboration and partnership, indeed, nothing can stop us from being a tourism powerhouse,” she added.

This year’s Tourism Night theme was “Illuminate, Innovate, elevate: Fostering Empowerment Through People and Products.”

During the activity, the city also crowns the new tourism ambassador and ambassadress in the persons of Christian Marl Morandarte from Shangrila Cebu and Maria Janel Aton from Tambuli Resort Mactan, respectively.

