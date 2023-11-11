Easterlies continue to bring warm weather in PH – Pagasa

By: Angeline Marcelino - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | November 11,2023 - 12:30 PM

Easterlies continue to bring warm weather in PH - Pagasa.

MANILA, Philippines — Warm weather is expected today due to the easterlies or the winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that with this, the easterlies would continue to affect the country.

Easterlies continue to affect PH

“Patuloy pa ring nakaaapekto ang easterlies sa bansa, kaya inaasahan pa rin natin ngayong araw ang mainit na panahon,” weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in their morning weather forecast.

(Easterlies continue to affect the country, so we are still expecting warm weather today.)

In their forecast weather conditions, Pagasa also noted that along with localized thunderstorms, the easterlies will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to the Philippines.

Easterlies and northwest monsoon

Meanwhile, due to the northeast monsoon, Pagasa said that cloudy skies with light rains will further prevail in Batanes and Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands.

Aurelio said that they are monitoring a low pressure east of Mindanao. It is outside the Philippine area of responsibility, and has no direct effect on the country’s weather.

No gale warning was raised over the country’s seaboards, but Pagasa advised sailors to take precautionary measures as thunderstorms might occur in the afternoon or night.

