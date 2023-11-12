Cesafi fans share their experiences on UV-UC head-to-head game

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It was a riveting face-off between UC Webmasters and UV Green Lancers with fans and supporters eagerly anticipating this battle of two undefeated teams in Cesafi men’s basketball on Saturday, November 11 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The lower box portion of the Cebu Coliseum was nearly filled to capacity while the upper box was where the drum corp was situated.

The eagerness of the crowd to watch the game and the percussive beats of the loud drums set the tone of the ball game.

READ: UV snaps UC’s eight-game winning streak in Cesafi’s ‘Battle of the Undefeated’

Cesafi: Close first half between UC and UV

Both the UC Webmasters and UV Lancers displayed intense determination to prevail on the basketball court as could be seen by the score in the first half with the UC leading by two, 36-34.

However, UV Green Lancers put on a show highlighting their defense in the second half, creating turnovers from UC, which ended with the Lancers creating a 19-point lead.

With this 19-point cushion, the Lancers cruise on to the final period to win by 12, 67-55.

READ: Cesafi: UC Webmasters now 8-0

Lancers win end Webmasters 8-game win-streak

The win by the UV Green Lancers ended the UC Webmasters 8-game win-streak. This also shows that the Lancers are still the top team to beat in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.’s (Cesafi’s) men’s basketball.

With this, mixed emotions were felt inside the coliseum when the deafening sound of the final buzzer filled the air. The victors, celebrating their win and the losers with bowed heads thinking about going back to the drawing boards to find out where they went wrong.

The same feeling goes to the supporters of both teams.

READ: UV outlasts UP Cebu in Cesafi men’s basketball

UV Lancers fan

Mary Rose Javier, 23, who was cheering for UV Lancers, told CDN Digital that she felt overwhelmed by her team’s victorious performance.

“[The game] was very pressuring pero at least worth it because the [scores] bitaw kay nagginukdanay,” Javier said.

([The game] was a lot of pressure on me, but at least it was worth it because [the score] was [at first] close.)

READ: UV outplays USJ-R in Cesafi’s battle of unbeaten teams

She said that the way she saw the perseverance and consistency of UV in the game, she already had a hunch that they would end up winning.

“I am so proud. I am so happy. Perti ka proud kaayo ko. Hopefully makadaog pa gyud sila sa sunod,” Javier said.

(I am so proud. I am so happy. I am really very proud. Hopefully, they can win in the next game.)

READ: UC Webmasters etch Cesafi milestone with an immaculate 7-0 record

UC supporter

Meanwhile, Mellisa Shang, 28, who claimed to be a “solid” fan of UC Webmasters, said that she was still happy despite the outcome of the game with her team being outclassed by UV.

“Actually I am still happy because they did their best,” she said.

According to Shang, she already expected that UC would have a low chance of winning since most of the players were “injured.”

“We already expected that because most of our players are injured. As you can see, only at least 12 players played the game, while UV has very good players as well,” Shang said.

But she admitted that losing was just part of the game.

ALSO READ: After taking care of Final Four bid, UP sets focus on twice-to-beat edge

Another UV fan’s reaction

On the other hand, Aeron Avanceña, 23, who has been a fan of UV Green Lancers, said that he was proud of his team, acknowledging the strength of UC as a formidable competitor.

“Happy gyud ko sa ako team kay pariho man gud sila lig-on sa UC. For UV, more hard work and continue doing good aron makuha and kampiyon nato,” Avaceña said.

(I am happy for my team because the team and UC are both strong teams. For UV, more hard work and continue doing good so that you can get the championship.)

The UV Green Lancers win sends them to the top of the Cesafi men’s basketball team standings with their flawless 7 win, 0-loss record.

Meanwhile, UC, last season’s first runners-up, tasted their first defeat in nine games, and slid down to second spot.

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP