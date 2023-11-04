UC Webmasters etch Cesafi milestone with an immaculate 7-0 record 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters eked out a hard-earned victory against the equally-determined University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 76-70, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win cemented UC’s position at the top spot of the men’s basketball standings with an immaculate 7-0 (win-loss) record.

On top of that, UC etched a rare and historic milestone after they tallied their first 7-0 record in the Cesafi.

However, they had to endure a back-and-forth battle against the Warriors of head coach Paul Joven.

After numerous lead changes, the Warriors tied the game at 43-all in the middle of the third period after Clint Octaviano canned both his free throws.

But, UC quickly regained their lead, 47-43, from the efforts of John Linares and John Regie Dajab.

UC went on to build a 10-point cushion, 66-56, in the final canto by anchoring on Linares’ incredible offense.

Not to be outfought, USC cut the lead to just three, 66-63, with James Gica topping it with a trey in crunch time.

USC attempted numerous comebacks, but UC answered every haymakers thrown at them to grab their very special win.

Rey Sordilla stepped up for UC when he was needed the most after topscoring his team with 14 points, 12 of which were tallied in the final period.

Ex-USC Warrior, Roosevelt Jelianggao dropped 11 points against his former team, while Zareygel Rosano tallied 10 points for the Webmasters.

Gica spoiled his game-high 22-point outing for USC. Uriel Avila had 16 points and Bryle Andres Puntual chipped in 11 points in their losing efforts.

UC will test their mettle against their rivals and Cesafi men’s basketball defending champion, University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, on November 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, USC takes on the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers on the same date.

