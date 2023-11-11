UV snaps UC’s eight-game winning streak in Cesafi’s “Battle of the Undefeated” 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers outclassed the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 67-55, in Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.’s (Cesafi’s) most awaited “Battle of the Undefeated” in the men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, November 3, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV lived up to their lofty billing as the No. 1 collegiate basketball team in Cebu after derailing the Webmasters’ historic eight-game winning streak in the league.

The victory put UV on top of the team standings with their immaculate 7W-0L record, while UC, last season’s first runners-up, absorbed its first loss in nine games to put them down to the No. 2 spot.

The reigning champions led by as many as 19 points, 58-39 in the third period after bucking a slow first half.

UC had a hot 6-0 start and went on to seal the first period leading by three points, 20-17. UC anchored on the hot hands of Ricofer Sordilla who scored 12 points in the first period alone.

However, UV of head coach Gary Cortes quickly turned the tide in the following quarter. His wards unleashed a 13-3 run to grab a seven-point cushion, 30-23, from the efforts of Ivan Alsola, Kent Ivo Salarda, and Kenneth Brillo.

Not to be outfought, the Webmasters responded with back-to-back treys from Sordilla to finish the first half, 36-34, in favor of the Green Lancers.

Unfortunately, it was the Webmasters’ last time to get that close to their rivals in the game.

This was after UV suffocated the Webmasters with their tough defense, forcing the latter to commit turnovers and missed shots in the third period.

UV’s excellent defense translated to a 10-2 scoring run, giving them a 10-point lead, 46-36, in the third period. They went on to stretch their lead to 19, 58-39, and headed into the final period with a considerable 15-point cushion, 60-45.

The Green Lancers maintained their huge lead despite scoring only six as UC matched it with their terrible shooting throughout the final period.

“No. 1 factor ato kay ang mga bata eager sila modaog. Ang UC gave a good fight sa first quarter up to the second quarter. Hopefully this effort sa atong mga playes mo continue until the end sa Cesafi,” said Cortes after the game.

Salarda finished with 13 points, while Raul Gentallan added 11 points for UV. AJ Sacayan and Alsola combined for 18 points for UC.

Sordilla tallied 16 points in UC’s losing efforts, while Danie Boy Lapiz had 10.

“Ako sila gi ingnan kung mabiyaan mi sa third quarter kay mag road run mi gikan diri paingon sa Balamban. Dili bitaw, kidding aside, ako sila gi motivate to give extra effort sa defense. Ni score si Sordilla ug 18 points sa first half,” Cortes said.

“So, didto amo siya gi close out pag second half. Amo pud na contain ang shooters sa UC. Hopefully this is a preview of the finals. We can never say this kay naa pa [ang] USJ-R ug USC. Anything can happen sa semifinals,” he added.

UC played without their head coach Kernn Sesante who served a one-game suspension. Instead, UC had Calib Gawangon, who was tasked to replace Sesante, for the meantime.

UV has three games left in the elimination round. They will face the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs on November 19.

It will be followed by their November 23 game against University of San Carlos Warriors.

UV will end the elimination round with a game versus the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers on November 26.

On the other hand, UC has one elimination game left against the Benedicto College Cheetahs on November 25.

